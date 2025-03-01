Bobrovsky stops 23 shots as Florida Panthers blank Calgary Flames 3-0 in Lomberg's return

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his 47th career shutout, Jonah Gadjovich and Evan Rodrigues had second-period goals, and the Florida Panthers beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Saturday.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends the goal against Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. Lynne Sladky / AP

Mackie Samoskevich scored with 3:52 left to seal the win, Florida's eighth in 10 games heading into a Monday showdown with Tampa Bay. The Lightning topped Washington 3-1 on Saturday for their eighth consecutive win.

Dan Vladar did all he could for Calgary, stopping 39 shots. Calgary has been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 16-17, 2019.

Florida was again without Matthew Tkachuk because of a lower-body injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary didn't bring its offense to Florida, getting shut out in both games in the state this week. No team (with a two-game minimum) since 2001-02 hadn't gone scoreless in its season visits to the Sunshine State until earlier this year, when Los Angeles lost 3-0 at both Florida and Tampa Bay on Jan. 29 and 30.

Panthers: For Kids Day, the Panthers who are fathers had their children on the ice for the pregame playing of "O Canada" and "The Star-Spangled Banner." Bobrovsky smiled as held his daughter near the boards, a departure from his usual anthem-time move of standing before the goal with a stoic look.

Key moment

Had nothing to do with the game, but the ovation Flames forward Ryan Lomberg got during his welcome-back video from the Panthers to commemorate his role in Florida's Stanley Cup win was impressive. Lomberg took a victory lap, drawing even louder roars.

Key stat

Florida's first 11 goals since the 4 Nations break were scored by 11 different players. Samoskevich's score late Saturday snapped that streak.

Up next

Calgary visits Carolina on Sunday. Florida continues its five-game homestand Monday against rival Tampa Bay.