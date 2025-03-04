Spreading joy & clowning around at Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital for more than 30 years

Respiratory therapist takes clown course to coax a smile onto faces at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospi

Respiratory therapist takes clown course to coax a smile onto faces at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospi

Respiratory therapist takes clown course to coax a smile onto faces at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospi

This week on Miami Proud, CBS News Miami is spotlighting a woman who for decades has been putting smiles on the faces of young patients.

Linda Herbert started off in the health field as a respiratory therapist, but along the way she found a different way to help patients feel better.

"So, I took a little clown course at Broward Community College back in 1986," said Herbert.

She used her newly acquired skills and gear to volunteer at Memorial Regional Hospital Lotsy Dotsy.

"We did bubbles. We did magic. It was so much fun," recalled Herbert.

The clown act was a hit. In the early 90's, Herbert permanently swapped the scrubs for a clown suit when hospital leadership at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital hired Lotsy to be their first full-time clown.

For 36 years, she's been clowning around the halls of the hospital, giving sick patients a reason to smile.

"She's very kind. I love her," said Nicolette Schulman, a young patient battling cancer at Joe Dimaggio's.

"They do a good job serving the emotional side to this journey, so Lotsy is basically the hub of the wheel and everyone else are the spokes," said Marc Schulman, Nicolette's father.

Allen Greismman, a pediatric intensive care unit doctor at the hospital, has had a first-row seat to Lotsy sharing her love and light.

"We just owe a debt of gratitude to being who she is and how much she cares and all that she's done over the years," said Greismman.

Herbert recognized a long time ago that Lotsy Dotsy is a gift to others and playing this beloved character would be her life's greatest joy.

"My mom always said when you find your purpose, you'll do it with your heart and soul, and I think I found my purpose here at Memorial Health Care System Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital, that's for sure," added Herbert.

Send us your story at MiamiProud@cbs.com