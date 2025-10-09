The cost of speeding in a Miami-Dade school zone has nearly doubled

CBS News Miami first talked to Peggy Hernandez in June, after she said she received five school zone speeding tickets.

Now, those tickets have turned into traffic citations with a heftier fee.

"The prices have more than doubled - they went from $100 to $219 and I find that to be exorbitant," said Hernandez.

Her initial tickets show the $100 fine and in the small print, it says to pay, request a hearing or submit an affidavit by the due date to avoid a uniform traffic citation.

Hernandez didn't do that and got two traffic citations for $219. Those citations say driving privileges could be suspended and more costs could be added for not complying.

Hernandez believes the ticket should have clearer communication.

"I think on the ticket it should say if you don't pay it within 30 days it's going to jump to $219, I think that would entice people to pay it a little quicker," Hernandez said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office activated RedSpeed cameras in 11 school zones across unincorporated Miami-Dade. MDSO previously told CBS News Miami that court costs could be added if they aren't paid.

According to CBS News Miami's partners at the Miami Herald, the county has issued more than 236,000 tickets to drivers since November 2024 - estimating that it brings in more than $23 million in revenue.

"I think it's great, we need control of the area for the people walking around, sometimes we have an accident," said David Gallbn, who lives near a school zone.

So, when can drivers get a ticket? During the posted school zone times, when the lights are flashing and 30 minutes before and after the start and end of school.

You can also get a ticket during the school day if you go more than 10 mph above the normal posted speed limit.

"School zone times I completely understand it 100%, but not during school zone times makes no sense," Hernandez said.

CBS News Miami reached out to MDSO to clear up some of the confusion but has not heard back.