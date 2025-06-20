Speed cameras now active in 11 Miami-Dade school zones; drivers face $100 fines

Slow down in Miami-Dade school zones or else, officials say

Drivers in Miami-Dade County are being warned to slow down in school zones or risk getting a $100 ticket.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has activated RedSpeed camera systems in 11 school zones across the county to catch speeding drivers and improve safety for children attending summer school and camps.

Where the cameras are active

The cameras are now operating at the following school zones:

• Goulds Elementary School

• Hammocks Middle School

• Madie Ives K-8 Center

• Redland Middle School

• Devon Aire K-8 Center

• Highland Oaks Middle School

• E.W.F. Stirrup Elementary School

• Ruben Dario Middle School

• American Senior High School

• Charles R. Drew K-8 Center

• Robert Russa Moton Elementary School

Drivers going more than 10 mph over the speed limit will receive a $100 citation in the mail.

Community and law enforcement reactions

"I 100 percent agree with that because speed around the school can be dangerous for kids," said Cira Perez, whose daughter just completed first grade at E.W.F. Stirrup Elementary School. "During summer, during school time, it's a good idea for everybody to be aware that there's a school there."

Deputy Joseph Peguero, public information officer for the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, emphasized that the initiative is about protecting children.

"There will be a $100 fine sent to the registered owner of the vehicle, so if you loan your vehicle to a family member or friend, you as a registered owner will be receiving the citation," Peguero said.

"Speed kills, and 11 miles over the posted speed limit is considered speeding, and it really hits home when it affects your own family," he added.

How the system works

The cameras are active every school day, beginning 30 minutes before school starts and ending 30 minutes after dismissal.

The program began last November, and the county's long-term goal is to install the RedSpeed system in 206 school zones throughout unincorporated Miami-Dade.

Cameras will remain active through July 25, then pause until the new school year begins in mid-August.

If cited, drivers must either pay the fine within 30 days or request a court hearing within the same time period to contest the violation.