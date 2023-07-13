Southwest Miami renter frustrated by lack of much needed repairs

MIAMI - Four years ago, the McGovern family moved into their dream home in southwest Miami. But but since then, they say there have been dozens of issues with the house and the company that owns it isn't keeping it up.

"We have to fight to get them to do their job, and I always tell them like this is your house, we just rent it," said Edward McGovern who rents the home.

He said since they moved in in 2019, it's been one problem after another.

"We could see that there were some slight cracks in the foundation, the pool was leaking, then the entire slab and foundation began sinking towards the lake," he said.

From issues with the foundation to constant leaks inside of the home, McGovern said the house he's renting from Invitation Homes has been plagued with problems.

"We would call and nothing would happen. We would put in requests, they would either get canceled or they would mark they were fixed when they weren't fixed," he said.

McGovern said he's filed complaints Not once, not twice, but dozens of times. He said Invitation Homes sent contractors who didn't fix the issues.

Some of the leaks in the home are so severe, that black mold started growing.

"The health hazards of the black mold, that obviously, we see, and even after the maintenance manager came out, they still have not fixed anything, it's been four months," he said.

Despite all the issues at the home, McGovern's rent has gone from $3,200 to $4,000 a month.

McGovern said the ordeal is frustrating and that he fears for the health and safety of his family.

"I think they know these issues are very costly, the foundation and the black mold issue are costly, and they don't want to spend the money," he said.

McGovern said he and his family are looking for another place to live once his lease is up.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Invitation Homes and has not yet received a statement.