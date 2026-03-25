Miami-Dade woman arrested for fatal gas station shooting that was caught on video, investigators say

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said they arrested a woman who they say shot and killed another woman at a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month that was caught on surveillance video.

The MDSO said that they responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the Sunoco Gas Station, located at 12701 Southwest 268th Street, on March 1 just before 4 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman, who was later identified as 42-year-old Latrosha Williams, on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed Williams to Jackson South Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Deadly gas station shooting caught on surveillance video

Deputies reviewed surveillance video of the deadly shooting during the investigation, the MDSO said.

According to investigators, video showed Williams approach a gold-colored Cadillac sedan, who was bring driven by the suspect, who has been identified as 27-year-old Angel Tatiana Heyward, who had just arrived and parked in front of the building.

The sheriff's office said that when Heyward got out of the car, she and Williams began to argue in the parking lot.

During the dispute, Heyward armed herself with a gun from a purse she was carrying, investigators said.

The sheriff's office said a witness to the dispute convinced Heyward to go into the store, and she put the gun pack into her purse and went inside.

Williams remained outside, according to investigators, and was gesturing Hey to come back outside to fight.

When Heyward exited the store, the MDSO said Williams approached her with clenched fists, indicating she wanted to fight. At that point, the MDSO said Heyward again retrieved the gun from her purse, and was seen arguing with Williams.

Investigators said that when Heyward got to the driver's side door, Williams swung at her, and grazed her on the top of her head.

That's when the MDSO said Heyward charged at Williams with the gun in her hand.

During the struggle, investigators said Heyward fired twice, and Williams fell to the ground.

MDSO said suspect shot herself during deadly incident

Angel Tatiana Heyward Miami-Dade Corrections

After the shooting, the MDSO said that Heyward actually dropped the gun on the ground, and she was seen on video bending down to pick it up. As she did so, she actually shot herself in the foot, investigators said.

Heyward can then be seen walking to the back of the car, removing the license plate and putting it in her vehicle before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the MDSO.

While deputies were investigating, they said Heyward arrived at the Homestead Hospital Emergency Room with a self-infliced gunshot wound.

In addition, her car was found in the hospital's parking lot.

The MDSO said Heyward was discharged from the hospital shortly after, and she was taken to the MDSO Homicide Bureau for an interview.

According to the MDSO, Heyward was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon.