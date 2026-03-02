Surveillance video shows deadly shooting at southwest Miami-Dade gas station

Shocking surveillance video showed the moment when a woman shot and killed another woman during a fight at a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday afternoon.

A woman can be seen in the video taking off her green-colored hooded sweatshirt when someone in a light blue shirt then appears to confront her.

The incident took place at the Sunoco gas station near Southwest 286th Street.

About a minute later, a woman in a white dress can be seen walking out of the store and head towards a white car.

An argument then begins, and things get physical. There's a brief struggle that lasts about 12 seconds.

Then the woman in the dress can be seen with a gun. She opened fire and shot the other woman.

The shooter then gathers some belongings and walks back to her car. She then uses force to open the door over the victim, shoving her out of the way as she closes the door and drives off.

The victim, who was identified as 42-year-old Latrosha Williams, was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public to identify the shooter.