Two men injured in southwest Miami-Dade double-shooting, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway in southwest Miami-Dade after a double-shooting on Tuesday night left two men with serious injuries.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Southwest 266th Street and Southwest 138th Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found damage to a vehicle and a structure, and two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, who hasn't been identified, was listed in stable condition while the second victim was listed in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said that General Investigations detectives have assumed the investigation and no other information was released.