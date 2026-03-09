Watch CBS News
Men found dead in apparent South Miami murder-suicide, sheriff's office says

By
Anna McAllister
Anna McAllister
Anna McAllister,
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

An investigation is underway in South Miami after the sheriff's office said two men were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said police officers with the South Miami Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a home located at 5711 Twin Lake Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found two men dead inside the home, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The sheriff's office said one of the men was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which led detectives to believe this was a "domestic related murder-suicide."

One of the men was reported to be in his 40s while the second man was reported to be in his 60s.

The investigation continues.

