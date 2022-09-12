South Floridians signing condolence book in tribute to Queen Elizabeth

MIAMI - Many South Floridians are still mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch.

Mourners wishing to pay tribute to the queen can sign a condolence book located inside the British Consulate in Brickell.

About 30 people have signed the book so far.

Consul General Rufus Drabble said it's been touching to see what Queen Elizabeth II meant to people, not only here in Florida but around the U.S. and across the globe. He said some of the people who have signed the book actually met the queen when she visited Miami in 1991.

Those wishing to sign the book can do so at the consulate this week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, the book will be taken to the royal family in England.

"It has a bit of a journey ahead of it. We have a few books so we'll see how many signatures we'll get but it will go back to the front office in London. From there it'll be gathered with all of the others from around the world and it will go to Buckingham Palace," said Drabble.

For those who can't make it to the British Consulate in Brickell, there is a virtual book that can be signed online.