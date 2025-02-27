South Floridians plan spending boycott to protest DEI rollbacks

How South Florida will participate in "Blackout Friday"

South Florida activists and consumers are joining a nationwide call to halt all spending for 24 hours on Friday, protesting the rollback of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives under President Donald Trump's administration.

A flyer circulating on social media urges people to boycott major corporations, including McDonald's, Amazon and Walmart, in response to companies scaling back DEI commitments.

The effort linked to Reverend Al Sharpton comes as businesses, including Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News, revise or eliminate diversity hiring goals.

Local consumers speak out

South Florida residents said the protest is an important step in holding corporations accountable.

"Being a Black queer woman, it's very important to me that the businesses we support hire workers who represent our communities and remain equitable," said Nellani Rainford, who plans to participate in the boycott.

CBS News Miami reached out to all companies named in the flyer. McDonald's responded by providing its inclusion policies but did not directly address the boycott.

NAACP Miami launches Black consumer pledge

In response to corporate DEI changes, the Miami branch of the NAACP has introduced a Black Consumer Advisory Pledge, encouraging South Floridians to support businesses that remain committed to diversity.

"It's a buy-in to corporations that will continue to uplift and support diversity, equity and inclusion," said NAACP Miami President Daniella Pierre.

Economic impact and future actions

Economists said a one-day boycott may not significantly impact businesses, as consumers may shift their purchases to another day.

"We often see spending habits adjust rather than decrease," said a principal economist at Stantec Consulting.

Still, supporters said Friday's boycott is about sending a message beyond a single day of action.

"It's about keeping the fire lit and reminding corporations that this isn't just about tomorrow; we need to keep up the pressure," Rainford said.

While Reverend Al Sharpton is named in the flyer, he clarified that his National Action Network will announce its official boycott strategy at its annual convention in April.