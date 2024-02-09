South Florida's warmer weather into the weekend

MIAMI - Get ready for warmer weather as we head into the weekend.

A comfortable start with a mixed bag of temperatures on Friday morning. Broward woke to mostly low 70s while Miami-Dade saw the cooler 60s.

Mainly dry and mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The rain chance stays low as we head into the weekend but a few coastal showers will be possible on the breeze.

Big game breakdown NEXT Weather

Saturday will be similar with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Super Bowl Sunday we'll wake up to a mild morning with lows near 70 degrees and it will be warmer in the afternoon with highs around 80 degrees. Stray showers are possible.

It will be warmer with highs near the mid 80s on Monday. Our next cold front moves in next Tuesday with the potential for some showers. Then cooler and breezy by next Wednesday for Valentine's Day.