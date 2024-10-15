Rising number of South Florida seniors struggling with homelessness

MIAMI - In South Florida, a rising number of seniors are facing homelessness, with many struggling to make ends meet.

Maria Navarro is one of them. She cannot afford stable housing like thousands of others.

This growing crisis highlights the vulnerability of older adults in the region as housing costs continue to soar.

"It's very depressing at times," Maria said. She sleeps when she can and works as a security guard at a nearby shopping mall every night. Despite working seven days a week, it's still not enough to secure housing.

Maria works overnight shifts twice a week. We spoke with Ron Book with the Homeless Trust, who said seniors are among the most vulnerable to homelessness.

"We know that the fastest-growing group of unhoused individuals in our community and across the United States are senior citizens," said Book. "That's why we double down on housing initiatives to quickly move seniors into apartments, shelters, or transitional housing."

Meanwhile, Maria and many others like her are making do with makeshift arrangements, using dumpster areas to shower, sleeping in their cars, and finding shelter for their pets. They all hope for the day when they can find a warm bed and a place to call home.

The Homeless Trust wants everyone to know they are working to help.

If you know someone who is on the brink of homelessness, call 1-877-994-4357 for assistance.