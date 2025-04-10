Watch CBS News
South Florida woman wins $2 million Florida Lottery scratch-off prize

John MacLauchlan
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
A West Palm Beach woman won a $2 million prize playing the Florida Lottery's SILVER STREAK scratch-off game.

Joan Gonzalez Tamarit chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,195,000.

Gonzalez bought her winning ticket at a Publix on Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach. The retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

The $10 scratch-off game features more than $104 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $2 million and 354 prizes of $10,000. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are 1-in-3.44. 

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.80 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to enhance education and sent over a million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

