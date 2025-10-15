South Florida woman who gained national attention for pregnancy behind bars testifies in murder trial

A woman who gained national attention after becoming pregnant behind bars took the stand Wednesday in her second-degree murder trial.

Daisy Link, 30, is accused of shooting and killing her longtime partner, Pedro Jimenez Sr., in Homestead in 2022.

Defendant recounts confrontation

Link told jurors that several days before the shooting, Jimenez showed up to her home while she was there with her children, her cousin David and his kids.

She testified that Jimenez, who she said was on drugs, became enraged when he saw another man inside the home.

"There was just a glare, from me, to David, back to me, and from there, he pulled out a gun," said Link.

Link testified that Jimenez charged at her with the gun, a tussle followed, and she ran out the front door.

"And I heard a bullet — well I heard it dislodge…he fired it at me," said Link.

11-year-old son testifies

The couple's 11-year-old son, who shares both parents, testified through Zoom.

"He pointed the gun at my mom and he fired a shot but he missed," said the boy.

He also told the court he witnessed his father pistol-whipping his mother.

"At some point, you said that your dad was hitting on your mom, was he hitting her with something?" asked the attorney.

"Yea, he was hitting her with the bottom of the gun?" said the son.

"With what?" asked the attorney.

"With the bottom of the gun," the boy replied.

Relationship turmoil described in court

Link testified that days after the beating, she and Jimenez made up but argued again after he accused her of cheating. She said she eventually admitted to the affair, and Jimenez became enraged and aggressive.

She said she repeatedly told him to leave, but he kept coming back — "hysterical." That's when, she testified, she grabbed the gun and fired.

"I initially aimed towards the floor as I lifted up the gun I didn't expect for it to hit him, I just thought the sound would scare him off this time for good," said Link.

The bullet struck Jimenez in the leg, killing him.

"That's the father of my kids. It's not like I didn't love him, I did," said Link.

Prosecutors push back

Prosecutors argue that Link shot Jimenez in a fit of rage.

Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning.