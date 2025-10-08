Trial opens for South Florida woman accused of killing partner, becoming pregnant in jail

Trial for Daisy Link, who became pregnant behind bars, gets underway

The trial of a 30-year-old South Florida woman, accused of fatally shooting her partner and later becoming pregnant while in jail, began Wednesday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court—three years after the 2022 killing that drew national attention.

During opening statements, prosecutors portrayed Daisy Link as both the person who orchestrated the killing of Pedro Jimenez and a liar who tried to cover her tracks.

They presented audio recordings and body-camera footage from Homestead police officers that they said contradict her account of what happened on June 25, 2022.

As jurors watched the videos, Link covered her ears and at times hid her face. The footage showed the aftermath of the shooting that left Jimenez dead outside her home.

"In a fit of rage, she pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim," the prosecutor told jurors. "When Mr. Jimenez turned and ran in fear, she fired a single shot. The surveillance video will confirm it."

Defense points to abuse and fear

The defense did not dispute that Link fired the weapon but argued she acted in self-defense after years of domestic abuse.

"Mr. Jimenez showed up unannounced and accused Ms. Link of cheating on him, even though they were no longer together," defense attorney Tony Thomas said. "She had no intent to kill him."

Thomas previously sought to have the case dismissed under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, but Judge Lody Jean denied the motion. The judge cited key evidence, including 911 recordings, police body-cam footage and Ring camera video from the night of the shooting.

Prosecutors highlight inconsistent statements

Prosecutors also called Homestead police officers and Miami-Dade deputies to testify that Link initially denied any involvement in the killing, telling investigators she "did not know who could have done this to him."

Pregnancy while in jail added public spotlight

Link's case gained national attention after she became pregnant while in jail in 2023. She later gave birth to a daughter in June 2024, reportedly after inseminating herself with the sperm of another inmate, Joan DePaz. Both Link and DePaz described the conception as a "miracle."

The trial resumes Thursday at 10:30 a.m., with prosecutors expected to present additional video evidence.