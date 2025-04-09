South Florida woman scores million dollar prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Cutler Bay woman won a million prize playing the Florida Lottery's PLATINUM MINE 9X scratch-off game.

Miozotis Quintana chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $605,016.00.

Quintana bought her winning ticket from a Publix on Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 scratch-off game features more than $66.3 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $10,ooo. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are about 1-in-4.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.80 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to enhance education and sent over a million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.