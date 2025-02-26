Watch CBS News
Cleaning gig at Bay Harbor Islands leads to felony theft arrest, police say

By Mauricio Maldonado

A 58-year-old woman was arrested Monday after authorities said she stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a 79-year-old client she met through a neighborhood social media app.

Maria Esther Hernandez faces a charge of second-degree felony theft from an elderly person over $10,000.

According to a police report, the victim hired Hernandez for a cleaning job after seeing her post on Nextdoor on Feb. 6.

The victim paid Hernandez $125 via Zelle. The two met at a physical therapy clinic in Miami Beach and then traveled to the victim's Bay Harbor Islands residence.

After Hernandez finished cleaning, the victim discovered her jewelry was missing. She then attempted to contact Hernandez but was unsuccessful.

Detectives later discovered Hernandez had pawned 15 gold rings at a Miami Beach pawn shop on Feb. 7 and 8, receiving $3,400.

The victim identified the rings as her missing jewelry.

Hernandez confirmed to detectives that she had cleaned the victim's residence on Feb. 6 but denied knowing the whereabouts of the missing jewelry.

Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

