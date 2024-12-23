Will it rain on Nochebuena? South Florida will be warmer approaching Christmas

MIAMI - After a chilly weekend, warm weather lovers will get to look forward to a much warmer forecast as we approach the holidays.

As an easterly sea breeze returns today, temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s today with a low chance for a coastal shower.

South Florida forecast for Nochebuena

Rain chances will be on the rise for the remainder of the week. Tomorrow, for Christmas Eve and Nochebuena, expect some isolated rain and a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Christmas Day will be warm, with a high around 80 degrees. Spotty showers will remain a possibility through the day on Christmas, but it looks like there is a potential for some heavier and more widespread rain on Christmas night.

Ongoing spotty showers will remain in the forecast through the rest of the week with at or above average highs near 80 degrees and lows near 70 degrees.

The three-day holiday forecast for South Florida CBS News Miami