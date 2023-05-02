South Florida weather: Warm, dry day on tap

MIAMI -- The mercury could rise to near-record territory temperature Tuesday although humidity levels will be low.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said it will be a very warm day.

The seven-day forecast for South Florida. CBS News Miami

"We're in for a hot afternoon in Miami," she said. "We could be near records this afternoon."

The warm weather is the result of high pressure that has taken hold over the Gulf of Mexico, bringing sinking, stable, dry air and limiting rain chances, according to Gonzalez.

The high temperature is expected to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The record high temperature for today is 93 degrees on a day when the average high is 85.

The low is expected to dip to the mid- to upper 60s.

The quiet, dry stretch of weather continues through Thursday as high pressure remains in control.

Near-record heat possible today in South Florida. NEXT Weather

Late week into the weekend some moisture will move in to increase the humidity and bring us spotty showers Saturday and Sunday. It will not be as hot this weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.