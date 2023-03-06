Watch CBS News
South Florida weather: More near-record warmth in the forecast

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Forecast for Monday, March 6
Forecast for Monday, March 6 01:07

MIAMI -- The high temperatures in South Florida are expected to again flirt with record territory as the sweltering weather for the region continues for another day.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the high temperature Monday could top out at 87 degrees, putting the record of 88 degrees in jeopardy.

"It will be hot again," she said.

Weather forecast
It will be hot again in South Florida Monday and Tuesday. CBS 4

The mercury is expected to soar again on Tuesday and the region will flirt with record high temperatures again for a second day in a row.

Gonzalez said a front arriving in the area by the end of the week will bring cooler air and less humidity.

There was a minimal chance for precipitation over the next few days.

