Soggy, gloomy weekend weather pattern brings on-and-off rain showers across South Florida

MIAMI — A soggy, gloomy weather pattern will set up for the weekend in South Florida.

You should expect on-and-off showers with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky on both Saturday and Sunday. The highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a gusty breeze coming out of the southeast. On Sunday, isolated storms cannot be ruled out.

By Monday, the deepest of the moisture from this weekend will begin to move out.

A few showers will still remain a possibility on Monday but coverage should be less than these next two days. As winds shift more to the south, we will warm up with a high near 82 degrees on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be the peak of the warmth, where near-record highs are forecasted for New Year's Eve. The warmup comes ahead of a cold front that will move through Tuesday evening.

New Year's Eve and Day weather forecast CBS News Miami

Out ahead of that front, some isolated showers will be possible for the first half of the day as South Florida warms to around 83 degrees. By the time the sun sets, any showers will quickly diminish as drier air begins to rush in just in time for fireworks displays.

2025 will begin with a drier and cooler start to the new year. You should expect lower humidity on Wednesday, then a drop in temperatures by the end of the week with overnight lows returning to the 50s by next weekend.