Rain showers to add moisture to South Florida, driving up "feels-like" temperatures across Miami-Dade and Broward

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a rainy afternoon across northern Miami-Dade and most of Broward Counties for Sunday.

The rain showers will start popping up around 1 p.m., with most of the rain falling between 3 and 6 p.m. The showers will clear out by the evening hours.

South Florida "feels-like" temperatures for July 6, 2025. CBS News Miami

It won't matter if it is raining during the Miami Marlins' game this afternoon; the roof will be closed at the park. The Marlins' first pitch is at 1:40 p.m. against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The rain will add more moisture to the atmosphere, driving up the "feels-like" temperatures across South Florida. It will feel like the upper 90s for most of us, with a few cities in Broward County hitting the triple digits. It's important to stay hydrated throughout the afternoon hours.

The rains dissipate on Sunday, and South Florida will see a few mostly sunny days at the start of the week before the showers return on Wednesday and Thursday.