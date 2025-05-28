Muggy start for Wednesday with isolated showers as South Florida sees "feels-like" temperatures close to 100

The NEXT Weather Team is once again forecasting a muggy morning with isolated showers moving in for the East Coast.

NEXT Weather Hourly Forecast CBS News Miami

These showers will be hit-or-miss through the morning as temperatures begin in the lower 80s. Isolated storms will develop later in the afternoon but will remain mostly west of our metro areas.

Summer-like heat continues with "feels-like" temperatures around 100 degrees for all of South Florida in the back half of the day. Morning lows are around 80 and afternoon highs are around 90, which continue through the weekend.

South Florida will wash, rinse and repeat for Thursday and Friday with isolated to scattered morning showers. Rain chances will be on the rise beginning on Saturday and trend even higher for the beginning of next week as a wet weather pattern settles into South Florida.

Out on the water, we are tracking no alerts for the Atlantic and Florida Keys, where a light to moderate chop will be possible.