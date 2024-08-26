South Florida under another heat advisory due to triple digit "feels like" temps

MIAMI - Passing showers moved in on the breeze across parts of South Florida on Monday morning.

It was a warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory due to "feels like" temperatures that could reach 105 to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity. Most of the day's afternoon storms will push inland on the east breeze.

The ocean breeze is leading to a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Beachgoers should avoid swimming in the ocean or swim near a lifeguard. There are no advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Chance of rain goes up through late week NEXT Weather

On Tuesday the east breeze will build and we'll wake up to some quick showers in the morning. Highs rise to the low 90s in the afternoon with heat indices in the triple digits. Another heat advisory may be issued. In the afternoon, most storms will move inland due to the onshore flow.

The chance of rain rises a bit Wednesday with more scattered showers and storms expected. Some heavy downpours will be possible. Highs remain near normal in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

Late week into the Labor Day holiday weekend highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s. Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.