Watch CBS News
Local News

Afternoon storms expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to Broward, Miami-Dade Counties

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
Read Full Bio
Scott Withers

/ CBS Miami

Clear skies to start Sunday but prepare for rainy afternoon and evening
Clear skies to start Sunday but prepare for rainy afternoon and evening 02:34

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking afternoon storms across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties on Sunday afternoon and early evening. 

The storms, fed by tropical moisture blowing in from the Gulf, will start to pop up around 2 p.m. in Broward County, before expanding into Miami-Dade around 4 p.m. The storms will pack wind gusts and localized heavy rain as they move out to sea.

sun5pstorms.png
Rain tracker for 5 p.m. Sunday. CBS News Miami

This pattern of afternoon storms will continue throughout the week.

Tropical Storm Fernand is moving north in the Atlantic.  It will remain a "fish storm" and will not impact the Continental United States, Bermuda or Canada. 

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances of a tropical wave developing into a system later this week in the Caribbean.  It is expected to move past the Leeward Islands early this week.

Scott Withers

Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue