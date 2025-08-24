Afternoon storms expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to Broward, Miami-Dade Counties

Clear skies to start Sunday but prepare for rainy afternoon and evening

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking afternoon storms across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties on Sunday afternoon and early evening.

The storms, fed by tropical moisture blowing in from the Gulf, will start to pop up around 2 p.m. in Broward County, before expanding into Miami-Dade around 4 p.m. The storms will pack wind gusts and localized heavy rain as they move out to sea.

Rain tracker for 5 p.m. Sunday. CBS News Miami

This pattern of afternoon storms will continue throughout the week.

Tropical Storm Fernand is moving north in the Atlantic. It will remain a "fish storm" and will not impact the Continental United States, Bermuda or Canada.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances of a tropical wave developing into a system later this week in the Caribbean. It is expected to move past the Leeward Islands early this week.