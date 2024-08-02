South Florida street flooding can cost you thousands in auto care. Here's how to avoid paying the price for car damage

South Florida experts shares tips on what to do if your car gets stranded in floodwaters

MIAMI – You've likely heard the phrase "Turn around, don't drown" — but it's more than just that, as driving through flooded streets during heavy rain storms can cost you a lot of money.

And, South Florida sees it after every heavy rainstorm as cars are left stranded on flooded streets.

Master technician Jose Devarona at Beacon Auto Care said it could cost thousands of dollars in damage.

"Waters going to go into the chamber and that's it," he said. "You're going to bend the rods and the positions are done that's it you're going to need a new engine."

If water gets into the engine, it will get damaged and you will get hit with a heavy bill, and depending on what kind of coverage you have, insurance might not cover it.

"You're standard auto insurance coverage may not cover flooding unless you have an additional policy that's called comprehensive coverage," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

Jenkins added comprehensive coverage is not required by law.

"A lot of folks might not realize until it's too late that they don't have adequate coverage for the vehicle if there's flooding," he said.

If you park your car and return to a flooded street, do not start the car.

"Get it towed or let the water recede, and get it towed to a technician or to a mechanic shop," Devarona said.

He said starting a car can flood the engine. So, if you accidentally drive through a flooded street and get stuck, immediately call a tow company and don't risk your safety or wallet.

"It's available if you take the proper precautions: don't start it up, don't run into the water," Devarona added. "Take the least chances of you can: avoid parking in low-line areas [and] park in a building."

In regards to insurance coverage, Jenkins suggested contacting your provider to see if you have comprehensive coverage.