South Florida special needs school finds new home inside church after rent hike: "The kids are happy"

A South Florida school for children with special needs, once at risk of shutting down after a steep rent increase, has found a new home thanks to a local church stepping in to help.

Beyond Expectations Academy now serves more than 80 students inside Pinelands Presbyterian Church, which offered unused space during the week.

For families like the Quinteros, the change has made a meaningful difference.

"Since they moved over here, Kevin has been extremely happy," said Alex Quintero, whose 21-year-old son attends the academy.

Kevin is nonverbal, but his father says his excitement is clear.

"You can see it in his face, his body language," he said. "He looks forward to coming here."

According to co-owner Urania Caldera, about 70 percent of the students at the academy are nonverbal, making consistency and environment critical to their development.

"The kids are happy. I think we have found a safe and happy home for them," Caldera said.

The owners credit the community & CBS News Miami for their new home

CBS News Miami first reported on the academy's struggle last September, when its longtime landlord raised the rent by nearly 50 percent after a decade at the same location.

School leaders feared the worst: that students would have to be split into different facilities, disrupting essential therapies and routines.

"Therapy hasn't been interrupted, and that is a major component of us being together," Caldera said.

Her husband and co-owner, Sergio Caldera, credited community support and the exposure from CBS News Miami for helping them find a solution.

"I want to thank CBS News Miami. They helped us get the word out, and the community pulled through," he said.

That support came from Pinelands Presbyterian Church, where Pastor Emmanuel Gonzalez said welcoming the school was an easy decision.

"We were absolutely excited," Gonzalez said. "What they're doing is an act of mercy: to take care of the children and to teach them."

The academy now occupies an entire wing of the church that had previously gone underused. The new arrangement has also eased financial pressure: the school is paying about half of what it previously spent on rent.

For parents, the move means stability and continued access to essential services.

"My daughter receives speech therapy, occupational therapy, and behavioral therapy here," said parent Nermayda Perez.

Another mother, Destiny Sepulveda, said that without the academy, she would have had few options.

"If this place did not exist, I would probably be homeschooling my son right now," she said.

School leaders say the experience has strengthened their commitment to the community they serve.

"Beyond Expectations is definitely here to stay," Caldera said.

For the families who rely on the academy, the new location represents more than just a building; it's a place of hope, healing, and a second home.