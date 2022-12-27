South Florida Residents Encouraged To Recycle Christmas Trees

MIAMI - So what to do with your Christmas tree now that the holiday is over?

Well, there is always curbside pickup, but in Miami-Dade and Broward, both counties encourage residents to participate in the Christmas tree recycling programs.

In Miami-Dade, you are encouraged to take your trees to the following centers (open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.):

North Dade - 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Norwood - 19901 NW 7th Ave.

Palm Springs North - 7870 NW 178 St.

Golden Glades - 140 NW 160 St.

West Little River - 1830 NW 79 St.

Snapper Creek - 2200 SW 117 Ave.

Sunset Kendall - 8000 SW 107 Ave.

West Perrine - 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Eureka Drive - 9401 SW 184 St.

South Miami Heights - 20800 SW 117 Ct.

Moody Drive - 12970 SW 268 St

Home Chemical Collection Center - 8801 NW 58 St. in West Miami-Dade. (It's open seven days a week for tree drop off only, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

The trees will be turned into mulch which will be available beginning in spring 2023. Sign up to be notified when the mulch is ready. Residents are reminded to bring a shovel and bags or pails to take away the material.

Residents who are unable to drop off their Christmas tree can place it at the curbside. Crews will collect Christmas trees from the curbside beginning Wednesday, January 11th. This year trees will be collected throughout the service area during two sweeps. Do not place whole trees or cut up trees in the green garbage carts or blue recycling carts.

First Christmas Tree Collection Sweep: Jan. 11 - 22

Trees will be collected on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Final Christmas Tree Collection Sweep: Jan. 25 - Feb. 5

Trees will be collected on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

For more information, click here.

In Broward, you can recycle your three through the county's annual Chip-a-Tree initiative. Every year Broward County Parks recycles thousands of trees, most of which probably would otherwise have gone to landfills. The trees will be chipped and used for landscaping throughout the county park system.

To recycle your tree, you can take it to one of the following locations before January 16th, no decorated trees will be accepted.

(Hours vary, you are encouraged to call the park of your choice for details.)

Park locations are:

Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome, 9501 Sheridan St., Cooper City, 954-357-5150

C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, 954-357-5170

Easterlin Park, 1000 N.W. 38th St., Oakland Park, 954-357-5190

Fern Forest Nature Center, 201 Lyons Rd. South, Coconut Creek, 954-357-5198

Markham Park and Target Range, 16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise, 954-357-8868

Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 N.W. Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-8801

Snake Warrior's Island Natural Area, 3600 S.W. 62nd Ave., Miramar, 954-357-8776

Tradewinds Park and Stables, 3600 W. Sample Rd., Coconut Creek, 954-357-8870

Tree Tops Park, 3900 S.W. 100th Ave., Davie, 954-357-5130

T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park, 3300 N. Park Rd., Hollywood, 954-357-8811

Vista View Park, 4001 S.W. 142nd Ave., Davie. 954-357-8898

West Lake Park, 1200 Sheridan St., Hollywood, 954-357-5161

Curbside pick up varies by city and contracted waste disposal company. Usually, they pick up in the first two weeks of January.