South Florida officials promise tougher sanctions on Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

DORAL - Fired-up Venezuelans in South Florida chanted 'to the end' Monday as they held their breath waiting to see what would happen in their homeland.

They are focused on Sunday's election in which President Nicholas Maduro declared himself the winner, even though independent exit polls show opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner.

"We want the results to be recognized by the whole world," said activist Maria Teresa Morin.

Most Venezuelans live in poverty even though Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world and while Maduro has been in charge, millions of Venezuelans have left.

Journalist and radio station owner Chareto Rojas, who ran a radio station says she was forced out and is now living with her family in Miami-Dade.

"I had an order for capture I had to leave in 3 to 4 hours," she said.

"We told you when the administration lifted sanctions with the promise of free elections they were lied to," said Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez.

Florida Republican leaders pledge to turn up the heat on the Maduro regime.

"We will tighten sanctions and pressure our allies to do the same," said Republican Congressman Mario Diaz Balart.