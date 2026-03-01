South Florida reacts as U.S. and Israeli strikes kill Iran's supreme leader

Attacks in Iran have intensified after the U.S. and Israeli militaries launched missiles into the country, killing Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled for more than 35 years.

"We have mixed feelings. On one hand, there's tremendous excitement. Since 1979, the Ayatollahs and all their proxies have been clear in their intentions: death to Israel, death to America, killing Jews, killing Americans, spreading their hateful philosophy, and seeking world domination," said Rabbi Yossi Harlig of Chabad of Kendall and Pinecrest.

In Orlando, demonstrators took to the streets over the weekend. Here in South Florida, emotions run high regarding the events overseas. Mojdeh Khaghan, a Jewish-Iranian American who fled Iran with her family in 1979, said her heart bleeds for the Iranian people. "I believe in my heart of hearts that the Iranian people deserve great leadership; they deserve safety, security, and a prosperous nation. I look forward to the day when relationships are restored around the table. I'm very torn, I'm very concerned, and I think, on the world stage, there's just a lot of uncertainty," Khaghan said.

Rabbi Harlig says he has family and friends in Israel as drones and missiles continue to fly. "They say the alarms are going off all day, and they're running into shelters. For both children and adults, it's very worrisome and scary. They have to take cover, and they know that with ballistic missiles, they're not safe," he said.

Both Khaghan and Rabbi Harlig say that while they feel optimistic about the future of Iran's leadership, the fear of retaliation deeply concerns them. "This was a good opportunity for the United States, Israel, and the world to support the Iranian people and give them a chance to improve their lives, safety, security, and freedom in a great nation, but there's a lot of uncertainty and risk," Khaghan said.

"We're also worried because Iran has said it will shoot ballistic missiles into Israel, cause pain and suffering for Americans, and retaliate. We're concerned about how they might respond and what will happen next."

Across South Florida, security has been increased at many synagogues as the conflict with Iran continues.