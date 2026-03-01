Trump predicts more U.S. casualties as Iran operations will "continue until all of our objectives are achieved"

President Trump on Sunday said in a video address that there will likely be more American casualties as the U.S-Israeli war on Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, continues "in full force."

"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives." Mr. Trump said in his address, which was posted to social media on Sunday. "We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is. Likely be more."

U.S. Central Command said earlier Sunday that three U.S. service members had been killed during Operation Epic Fury, but did not specify where those deaths took place.

"We'll do everything possible where that won't be the case, but America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization," Mr. Trump added.

The president said, "Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved."

Smoke rises after explosions rocked multiple areas of Tehran. Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

"We have very strong objectives. They could have done something two weeks ago, but they just couldn't get there," Mr. Trump said, referring to negotiations on Iran's nuclear program that were ongoing when the strikes against the country began.

"An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American," the president said.

Mr. Trump called the operation "one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen," saying the U.S. and its allies "hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, Iranian air defense systems" and "nine ships plus their naval base, all in a matter of literally minutes."

"Iran's formerly Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead," Mr. Trump said. "This wretched and vile man had the blood of hundreds and even thousands of Americans on his hands and was responsible for the slaughter of countless thousands of innocent people, all across many countries."

Khamenei was killed Saturday, along with other senior Iranian officials, in a missile strike. Intelligence gathered by the CIA and shared with Israel led to the strike that killed the former Iranian leader, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

"Last night, all over Iran, the voices of the Iranian people could be heard cheering and celebrating in the streets when his death was announced," Mr. Trump said. "The entire military command is gone as well. And many of them want to surrender into saving their lives. They want immunity. They're calling by the thousands."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted Sunday "nothing has changed" in Iran's military capability following the strikes.

"This is exactly what happened last time. You remember in June when Israel attacked us. They killed some of our top commanders at the beginning of the strikes, but they were replaced very soon, and in less than 12 hours, we were able to start retaliation," Araghchi told ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on Sunday.

Mr. Trump said the strikes on Iran are "necessary to ensure that Americans will never have to face a radical, blood thirsty terrorist regime, armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats."

"For almost 50 years, these wicked extremists have been attacking the United States while chanting the slogan 'Death to America' or 'Death to Israel' or both. They are the world's number one state sponsor of terror," he added.

"I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military police, to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death," Mr. Trump said. "I call upon all the radiant patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment, to be brave, be bold, be heroic and take back your country. America is with you."

The president concluded, "I made a promise to you, and I fulfilled that promise. The rest will be up to you, but we'll be there to help. Thank you. God bless you, to our incredible warriors, and God bless the United States of America. Thank you."