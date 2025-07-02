Diddy verdict sparks debate in South Florida: "You can't convict a man for being a freak"

Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty of federal RICO and sex trafficking charges Wednesday, but convicted on two counts related to prostitution.

The verdict sparked strong reactions across South Florida, where many had been closely watching the case following last year's dramatic raids on the music mogul's Miami and Los Angeles homes.



Courtroom moment caught in sketches

Courtroom sketches captured the moment Combs heard the words "not guilty" announced on the most serious charges. However, the jury convicted him on two prostitution-related offenses, each carrying a potential maximum sentence of ten years.

Federal agents had raided Combs' properties last year, uncovering weapons with scratched-off serial numbers and hundreds of bottles of baby oil, evidence prosecutors pointed to as part of a pattern of exploitative behavior.



Radio personalities, audience reacts

In the aftermath of the verdict, we visited the studios of Hot 105, where longtime DJ Alex "Big Lip" Chisolm offered a blunt assessment of Combs' future in the music industry.

"I don't think so, not at all. I think he'll still continue to get his royalties from his music, but you don't understand how hard it is to come back from all that," said Chisolm.

Chisolm emphasized that public perception has shifted permanently.

"You know, that video of him hitting Cassie - I don't care who you are, you cannot get that image outside of your head and then go and support that person," he said.



Callers, legal experts weigh in

Callers to the show were divided.

"You cannot convict a man for being a freak," said one listener. "I think he should've been found guilty on so much more," said another.

David Weinstein, a former prosecutor, said the government may have overreached on the most complex charge.

"The government presented their best case. It was a bit of an overcharge, certainly with the racketeering-conspiracy. I think a lot of people had a hard time wrapping their head around what a criminal enterprise is," said Weinstein. "They certainly had questions about the credibility of Cassie Ventura. They asked for her testimony to be read back."

According to the judge, Combs' "propensity for violence" played a key role in denying him bail ahead of sentencing.