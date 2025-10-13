Comfortable mornings with temperatures in the upper 80s expected across South Florida this week

It's a comfortable start to Monday morning with low to mid-70s across South Florida.

This Columbus Day, South Floridians can expect lower humidity, plenty of sunshine, and warm highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Although the chance of rain is low, a few isolated showers will be possible.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the king tides. The next high tide in Ft Lauderdale will take place at 3:03 p.m. The next high tide in Miami will take place at 2:51 p.m. The next high tide in Key West will take place at 5:18 p.m.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along Broward and Miami-Dade beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

Tuesday will start with low to mid-70s, and highs will climb to the mid-to-upper 80s, with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

Late week, the rain chances will increase a bit due to more moisture around. Spotty showers will be possible Thursday and Friday as the breeze builds.

This upcoming weekend, a weakening frontal boundary may stall out south over the Florida straits as strong high pressure builds in from the north. This could lead to a tight pressure gradient and a breezy northeasterly wind flow. With enough low-level moisture, a few showers will be possible. If the front pushes farther south, then drier conditions will be possible.

As for now, there is a slight chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

See your full forecast below: