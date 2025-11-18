Enjoy the warmth across South Florida as chances for rain remain low

It will be warm and mainly dry throughout the rest of the week in South Florida.

Tuesday morning started comfortably with temperatures in the 60s, which will climb to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Enjoy an east breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour, as the high pressure will provide a dry and stable atmosphere, keeping the chance of rain low.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Wednesday morning will be slightly milder with lows in the low 70s. Highs will remain in the low 80s, with plenty of sunshine and a pleasant ocean breeze.

With an abundance of dry air remaining in place, mainly dry conditions will persist through the remainder of the week, with the exception of a few isolated short-lived showers that may be possible near the east coast. The chance of rain stays low at only 10%.

High pressure remains in control through the end of the week and the first half of the weekend, leading to dry and mainly sunny conditions.

Highs will warm up slightly by late weekend on Sunday ahead of a frontal boundary. The winds will shift out of the south-southwest, allowing highs to rise closer to the mid-80s on Sunday. Forecast models indicate this front will likely weaken as it approaches.