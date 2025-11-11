Chilly Veterans Day for South Florida as temperatures drop to 50s, 60s after cold front

Bundle up. It is a chilly start this Veterans Day with lows falling to mostly the upper 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

This is the coldest morning in Miami since Jan. 25, when lows dropped below 50 degrees. When you factor in the wind chill, it feels like the low to mid-40s for some neighborhoods.

Residents in the Keys woke to the upper 50s and low 60s. A cool and windy Veterans Day is ahead as highs will only climb to the upper 60s by the afternoon.

South Florida may tie or break the record for a cold high in Miami, as the old record is 70 degrees set back in 1913, and the forecast high is 69 degrees.

The winds will increase out of the north 20 to 25 mph with stronger gusts. The gusty breeze will make it feel colder than the actual temperatures, creating hazardous beach and boating conditions.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

There will still be a chill in the air on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. But temperatures will begin to moderate, and it will not be as cool in the afternoon. Highs will rise to the mid-70s under partly sunny skies, and it will not be breezy.

The warming trend continues late week as lows will be in the upper 60s by Thursday morning with highs in the upper 70s.

Even warmer this weekend as lows will be milder in the low 70s and highs back in the low 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of rain stays low, but a few isolated showers will be possible late weekend into early next week.