Veterans Day 2025 events in South Florida: When and where ceremonies are happening in Miami and Broward

Cities across Broward and Miami-Dade counties will pay tribute to military veterans with a series of ceremonies, barbecues and community gatherings on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Events will include speeches, color guard presentations, live entertainment and moments of reflection to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Each city's event is free and open to the public, offering residents an opportunity to come together in gratitude for those who have served in defense of the country.

Below is a list of Veterans Day events, organized alphabetically by city:

Coral Springs

Veterans Day Ceremony

Veterans Park, 8601 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs, FL 33065

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 | 10:45 a.m.

The Veterans Coalition of Coral Springs and the City of Coral Springs will host their annual ceremony honoring service members. Seating begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the call to order at 10:45 a.m. In case of rain, the event will move indoors to the Coral Springs Gymnasium at 2501 Coral Springs Drive.

Davie

Veterans Day Ceremony

Davie Veterans Park, 5750 SW 39th St., Davie, FL 33314

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 | 10 a.m.

The Town of Davie invites residents to celebrate and remember the brave men and women who served in the Armed Forces. For more information, call 954-797-1181.

Fort Lauderdale

Veterans Day Ceremony

Sandy Nininger Statue along Riverwalk, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 | 11 a.m.

The City of Fort Lauderdale's annual ceremony will pay tribute to service members and veterans, honoring their dedication and sacrifice.

Hollywood

Centennial Celebration: Veterans Day Barbecue

TY Park, Corporate Pavilion #12, 3300 N. Park Rd., Hollywood, FL 33021

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Hollywood's mayor and city commissioners will host a Veterans Day barbecue featuring traditional fare, live music, entertainment by "Pirate Larry," a banner plane flyover and a veterans recognition ceremony. Veterans must present valid military ID, veteran driver's license or DD-214. Admission is free for veterans and one guest; others will pay the park's $1.50 gate fee. Attendance is capped at 400.

Hialeah

Veterans Day Ceremony

Senator Roberto Casas Park, 290 Palm Ave., Hialeah, FL 33010

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 | 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

The City of Hialeah will host a ceremony to honor the courage and sacrifice of men and women who have defended the nation.

Lauderdale Lakes

Veterans Day Brunch

Educational and Cultural Center, 3580 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311

Friday, Nov. 8, 2025 | 10 a.m.

The City of Lauderdale Lakes' Military Affairs Board presents its annual brunch honoring all who have served, with guest speaker Sgt. Lester Johnson of the U.S. Army. The event's theme is "Together We Stand, Divided We Fall."

Miami Springs

Veterans Day Celebration

War Memorial at Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs, FL

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 | 9 a.m.

Hosted by the City of Miami Springs Parks and Recreation Department, this annual celebration will include tributes to veterans and appearances by local officials.

Miramar

Veterans Day Ceremony

Veterans Memorial Park, 6405 Arbor Dr., Miramar, FL 33023

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 | 11 a.m.

The City of Miramar will host a ceremony featuring guest speakers, an Honor Guard presentation of the colors, and refreshments. Registration is available at MiramarVeteransDay2025.eventbrite.com.

North Miami Beach

Veterans Day Ceremony

Corporal B. Hinson Park for Fallen War Heroes, 160th St. and NE 14th Ave., North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 | 10 a.m.

The City of North Miami Beach will commemorate Veterans Day with a ceremony recognizing fallen heroes and honoring all who served.

Pembroke Pines

Veterans Day Ceremony

Charles F. Dodge City Center Memorial Park, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 | 12 p.m.

The City of Pembroke Pines invites the public to its annual ceremony to honor veterans' service and sacrifice.

Weston

11th Annual Veterans Day Salute and Breakfast

Bonaventure Town Center Club, 16690 Saddle Club Rd., Weston, FL 33326

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 | 8:30–11 a.m.

The YMCA of South Florida and the City of Weston will host a Veterans Day breakfast featuring keynote speaker Robert O'Neill, retired Navy SEAL and decorated combat veteran. The event honors veterans for their bravery and dedication to the nation.