Record-warm temperatures possible in South Florida this weekend before rain chances return

It's expected to be another warm weekend in South Florida with the potential to see record high temperatures.

This Friday morning we are waking up to a comfortable start with a mixed bag of temperatures. Residents along the coast are waking up with the upper 60s while it is cooler inland with low 60s.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next week.

Highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We'll enjoy relatively lower humidity and mainly dry conditions.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

Near record highs will be possible on Saturday and Sunday as highs soar to the upper 80s ahead of our next cold front.

Record-high temperatures are possible in South Florida this weekend.

The average high for Miami this time of year is 79 degrees but the CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees on Saturday and 86 degrees on Sunday.

The old record is 86 degrees on Sunday, so Miami could tie or break a record.

The chance of rain will remain low on Saturday but we will see some showers developing in the afternoon and evening on Sunday. The chance of rain will increase on Monday with the potential for scattered showers.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next week.

It will not be as warm with highs in the low 80s.

But the big cool down arrives Tuesday morning when we wake up with mostly low to mid 60s. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s.

The seven-day forecast in South Florida.

We'll continue to enjoy cool mornings with lows in the 60s and seasonably highs in the upper 70s through midweek.

A few showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.