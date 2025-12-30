Cold weather shelter opening in Broward as tempeartures start to nosedive ahead of New Hear's Eve

Temperatures are expected to tumble across South Florida as we head into New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and that's prompting officials in Broward County to open up an emergency cold weather shelter on Tuesday.

Low temperatures could dip into the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, and those temperatures could become dangerous.

That's why the county decided to open up a shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

"The National Weather Service is predicting extremely low temperatures from Tuesday, December 30, through Thursday, January 1 in Broward County," officials said in a statement. "Therefore, the County has collaborated with local community partners to shelter individuals and families experiencing homelessness throughout this timeframe."

The shelter, which is opening in Fort Lauderdale, will be open starting at 5:30 p.m., with option dinner starting at 4:30 p.m., according to county officials.

"The next couple of days, the temperatures are going to drop," said Patrice Paldino, Director of Broward County Housing Options, Solutions and Supports Division. "So, when the temperatures drop below what feels like 50 degrees, the county makes a concerted effort with our partners to expand the shelter capacity."

Shelters already available in Broward County

Paldino said there are already shelters that are open for people experiencing homelessness, but as cold weather moves in, spaces are expanded for more people to seek shelter indoors.

"People who are experiencing homelessness, or if you know someone experiencing homelssness, please encourage them to come to The Salvation Army," she continued.

The cold weather shelter in Broward County is located in Fort Lauderdale at The Salvation Army at 1445 West Broward Boulevard.

Paldino said county staff and community partners will be triaging who's on site, and who can get into either The Salvation Army or another location.

"If we are going to move you to another location, we have transportation available," she said. "In addition, staff will be on site providing cold weather gear - blankets, hats, scarves, socks, to anyone who's there."

If the weather forecast changes to predict warmer or colder conditions, cold weather emergency shelter night may be extended or canceled.