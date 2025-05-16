Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida man wins $10 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is a managing editor for the South at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami and CBS Texas. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
Read Full Bio
Sergio Candido

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A South Florida man is now a multimillionaire after winning the top prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, officials announced Friday.

Enrique Albo, 57, of Hialeah, claimed a $10 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game at the Lottery's Miami District Office. He opted for a one-time lump-sum payment of $6,030,000.

Albo purchased the winning $20 ticket at a 7-Eleven store located at 7520 N.W. 186th Street in Hialeah. The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The GOLD RUSH LEGACY game launched in April 2024 and offers four top prizes of $10 million and 20 prizes of $1 million. The game features more than $894 million in total cash prizes and has overall odds of 1-in-2.97.

Scratch-off games continue to play a major role in the Lottery's success, accounting for about 74% of ticket sales during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, according to the Florida Lottery. 

Since the Lottery's inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $66.9 billion in prizes, created over 2,300 millionaires, and contributed more than $20 billion to Florida's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

Sergio Candido

Sergio Candido is a managing editor for the South at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami and CBS Texas. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.