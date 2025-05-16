South Florida man wins $10 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A South Florida man is now a multimillionaire after winning the top prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, officials announced Friday.

Enrique Albo, 57, of Hialeah, claimed a $10 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game at the Lottery's Miami District Office. He opted for a one-time lump-sum payment of $6,030,000.

Albo purchased the winning $20 ticket at a 7-Eleven store located at 7520 N.W. 186th Street in Hialeah. The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The GOLD RUSH LEGACY game launched in April 2024 and offers four top prizes of $10 million and 20 prizes of $1 million. The game features more than $894 million in total cash prizes and has overall odds of 1-in-2.97.

Scratch-off games continue to play a major role in the Lottery's success, accounting for about 74% of ticket sales during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, according to the Florida Lottery.

Since the Lottery's inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $66.9 billion in prizes, created over 2,300 millionaires, and contributed more than $20 billion to Florida's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

