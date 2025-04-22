South Florida man wins $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Homestead man scored a million dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

Hector Anaya Jr. chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Anaya bought his winning ticket at a RaceTrac, on NE 8 Street in Homestead. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.80 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to enhance education and sent over a million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

