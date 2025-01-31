South Florida man wins million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A South Florida man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Brian Fuller, of Lake Worth, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Fuller bought his winning ticket at SB Food & Discount Beverage on Melaleuca Lane in Greenacres. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, 500X The Cash features more than $1.66 billion in cash prizes, including a top prize of $25 million - the largest ever offered in a Florida scratch-off game. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1 in 4.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.5 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $47 billion to enhance education and sent more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

