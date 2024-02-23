South Florida man found guilty of threatening a member of Congress

MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale jury has convicted a South Florida man for calling the office of a Congress member in and threatening the life of the member of Congress and another.

Federal authorities said that on Jan. 29, 2023, Frank Stanzione, 53, of Boynton Beach, made a telephone call from his home to the office of a member of the United States House of Representatives.

Prosecutors said Stanzione left a voice message for the member that stated the following:

"[Victim 1] you fat f------ piece of s--- f-----. You better watch your mother f------ back because I'm gonna bash your mother f------ f----- head in with a bat until your brains are splattered across the f------ wall. You lying, disgusting, disgraceful, mother f------ f-----. You mother f------ piece of s---. You're gonna get f------ murdered you goddamn lying piece of garbage. Watch your back you fat, ugly, piece of s---. You and [Victim 2] are dead."

The United States Capitol Police confirmed that Stanzione had left the voice message for the Congress member. Stanzione found the telephone number on an online search engine.