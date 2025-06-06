South Florida in for a warm, hazy weekend

The weekend is shaping up to hazy and warm with a low chance of rain.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Shane Hinton said Saharan dust continues to linger in South Florida and will also do so over Saturday and Sunday. This will help to keep storm chances on the low end with a 10% inland storm chance Friday and a 20-30% chance for the weekend.

Saharan dust will help keep the chance of rain low. NEXT Weather

Afternoon highs will be seasonable, in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but temperatures will feel like the mid to upper 90s due to the humidity.

For boaters, there are no alerts for the Atlantic waters and the Florida Keys. However, there is a moderate rip current risk for swimmers.

By the beginning of next week, the dust will clear. That will allow for the chance of rain to climb beginning mid-week. While there is still uncertainty around just how high the rain chances go, the current forecast calls for a 40-60% chance from Monday through Thursday.

Afternoon highs will still remain in the upper 80s.