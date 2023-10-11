South Florida in for a wet Wednesday with the potential for heavy rainfall

MIAMI - Keep your rain gear handy. The rain chance is high on Wednesday due to deep tropical moisture associated with a warm front lifting across South Florida and a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico.

A warm and steamy start with the low 80s, a few showers will be possible.

Storms are likely in the afternoon and evening as the heating of the day along with the moisture leads to a very juicy, unstable atmosphere. Some could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

Thursday the rain chance decreases with spotty showers possible. As the low pulls away and drier air moves in on Friday, the rain chance will be lower with just a few showers possible through the weekend.

Late week through the weekend record heat is likely with highs soaring to the low 90s. It will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity.

Early next week a cold front moves in and the coolest air of the season arrives. It will feel more like Fall South Florida style with lows in the 60s by Tuesday morning.