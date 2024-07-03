South Florida heats up as the chance for rain drops over next few days

MIAMI - A heat advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday for Miami-Dade and Broward counties and continue through the Fourth of July. Heat index values will climb to 105 to 110 degrees with air temperatures set to warm into the low to middle 90s.

Overnight temperatures will remain warm, providing little relief from the heat, with lows in the mid-70s over the interior and in the low 80s along the coastline.

Lookin' good for fireworks NEXT Weather

The chance for rain will be much lower over the next couple of days. With an easterly sea breeze, expect a couple of showers both Wednesday and Thursday morning close to the coast before all activity pushes inland and towards the west coast by the afternoon. This will leave us dry for the afternoon and evening Fourth of July festivities, including the fireworks displays at night.

By Friday into the weekend, the chance for rain will begin to creep back up again as winds return out of the southeast. Expect daily chances for spotty storms Saturday and Sunday, with the heat and high humidity continuing, as temperatures warm into the low 90s each afternoon.