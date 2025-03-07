Chilly start to weekend but South Florida's conditions will quickly warm-up ahead of Daylight Saving Time

It was a chilly start for Friday morning, with mostly low 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, and the upper 40s for the inland areas. South Florida hasn't been this cold since Jan. 25.

It was cool across the Florida Keys, too, with lows in the 60s. For Friday morning, dressing in layers is key since South Florida will warm up in the afternoon as highs climb to the upper 70s with pleasant sunshine.

South Florida will warm up this weekend as we "spring forward." The area will wake up with low 60s Saturday morning and the highs will rise to the low- to mid-80s in the afternoon.

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Temperature Swing CBS News Miami

Don't forget to turn your clocks forward an hour on Saturday night before bed as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. We'll lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of sunlight. The sunrise on Sunday will take place at 7:36 a.m. and the sunset will take place at 7:27 p.m.

Expect near-record heat this Sunday as highs soar to the upper 80s. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 87 in Miami -- the old record is 88 degrees and our normal high is 80. On Sunday, the breeze builds and it will be windy at times.

Rain is expected to return next Monday due to a low-pressure system that will bring plenty of moisture. It will be a warm, humid start to the week with highs in the low 80s. Showers and some storms will be possible on Monday before cooler, drier air moves in on Tuesday.

NEXT Weather 7-Day Forecast CBS News Miami

By Tuesday morning, South Florida will wake up with lows around 60 degrees and some upper 50s. The highs will rise to the upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon as the area gradually warms up by the middle of next week.