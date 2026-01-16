Man killed by industrial machinery at Miami-Dade business, police say

An investigation is underway in North Miami Beach after police said a man was killed by industrial machinery at a local business on Friday morning.

Few details have been released, but police told CBS News Miami that the investigation was taking place at South Florida Kosher Market at 1324 Northeast 163rd Street.

Police said that at this time, there are no signs of foul play, and the incident appears to be accidental.

The victim's identity has not yet been released pending the notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.