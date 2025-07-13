Watch CBS News
South Florida braces for heavy rain, probable flooding Monday as storms roll across state

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
Scott Withers

South Florida braces for heavy rains and probable flooding on Monday
The NEXT Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert Day for Monday as heavy rain starts to fall across South Florida.

Sunday afternoon, pop-up rain storms start to build across the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area.

mondaystorms-0713.png
South Florida braces for Sunday storms. CBS News Miami

A tropical trough moving across the Florida Peninsula will move into the northern Gulf over the next two days. The National Hurricane Center says there's a 20 percent chance of development in the next week. 

As the trough moves, it will pull tropical moisture across the state, leading to significant rainfall in southeast Florida. We could see up to 2 inches of rain per hour during storms on Monday, with localized accumulations of up to 3-4 inches.    

excessive-rainfall-outlook-tomorrow-0713.png
Heavy rainfall expected Monday in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The NEXT Weather Alert Day on Monday is due to the flash flooding threat associated with the heavy rain. The Weather Prediction Center issued a Level 2 (out of 4) Flash Flood Advisory for all of South Florida on Monday. 

The rainstorms on Sunday kick off several days of rain stretching through Thursday.  

