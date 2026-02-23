Red flag warnings in effect for South Florida due to extreme fire weather conditions

All of South Florida has been placed in a red flag warning on Monday.

The red flag warnings are in effect for all of Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

A red flag warning means that critical wildfire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

In fact, a wildfire was reported in Collier County. The fire, named the Panther Fire, is 0% contained, and is sending smoke billowing across portions of Interstate 75 in the region.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been urging drivers in the area to use caution while traveling through the area.